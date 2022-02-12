Delhi: Water supply in these key areas affected due to repair work. Details here

Delhi: Water supply in these key areas affected due to repair work. Details here1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Water supply to Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and several other areas in Delhi have been affected due to repair work being undertaken
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Water supply to Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and several other areas in Delhi have been affected due to repair work being undertaken
NEW DELHI : The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a tweet on Saturday informed that the water supply in areas like Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and other places have been affected due to repair work they have undertaken.
NEW DELHI : The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a tweet on Saturday informed that the water supply in areas like Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and other places have been affected due to repair work they have undertaken.
The Tweet mentioned that the Jal Vihar main line had suffered some damage at Yamuna Vihar, for which the repair work was going on.
The Tweet mentioned that the Jal Vihar main line had suffered some damage at Yamuna Vihar, for which the repair work was going on.
DJB mentioned that the work of this line at 4 meter in depth and will take 12 hours to complete the work.
DJB mentioned that the work of this line at 4 meter in depth and will take 12 hours to complete the work.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to comment on the situation .
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to comment on the situation .
In a tweet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work."
In a tweet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work."
The DJB shared a video in the tweet to explain the situation.
The DJB shared a video in the tweet to explain the situation.
"The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED," the DJB tweeted.
"The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED," the DJB tweeted.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!