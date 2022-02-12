Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Water supply in these key areas affected due to repair work. Details here

Delhi: Water supply in these key areas affected due to repair work. Details here

The Tweet mentioned that the Jal Vihar main line had suffered some damage at Yamuna Vihar, for which the repair work was going on.
1 min read . 03:57 PM IST Livemint

Water supply to Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and several other areas in Delhi have been affected due to repair work being undertaken

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a tweet on Saturday informed that the water supply in areas like Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and other places have been affected due to repair work they have undertaken. 

The Tweet mentioned that the Jal Vihar main line had suffered some damage at Yamuna Vihar, for which the repair work was going on. 

DJB mentioned that the work of this line at 4 meter in depth and will take 12 hours to complete the work.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to comment on the situation . 

In a tweet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work." 

The DJB shared a video in the tweet to explain the situation

"The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED," the DJB tweeted. 

