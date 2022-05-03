This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi Jal Board informed that North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and parts of South Delhi including Delhi Cantonment and the command area of Deer Park are likely to face disruption in water supply services
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday informed that water supply in North, West, South Delhi will be affected till 4 May evening.
In a Twitter update, the Delhi Jal Board informed that North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and parts of South Delhi including Delhi Cantonment and the command area of Deer Park are likely to face disruption in services of water supply till tomorrow evening.
The DJB cited excessive and unusual floating and filter clogging algae material resulting in choking of filter beds for the disruption.
"Due to excessive and unusual floating and filter clogging algae material resulting in choking of filter beds, the treatment process has slowed down at Haiderpur WTP. The production is expected to become normal by tomorrow evening," tweeted Delhi Jal Board.
"Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on requirements," added the Delhi Jal Board.
"Areas affected: North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt and the command area of Deer Park," stated Delhi Jal board.
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi also claimed that with one month left for monsoons to drop by they have de-silted around 40% of the drains, while the civic bodies said over 35% work has been completed.
