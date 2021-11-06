Due to an increase in Ammonia pollution in the Yamuna River, the pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs has been affected, said the Delhi Jal Board in a notification on Saturday.

Due to this, the board said, water supply is likely to be affected in some areas of the national capital on Saturday evening, and the morning and evening on Sunday.

“DJB has taken steps for rationalization of water throughout Delhi to meet the shortage of water," the notification read.

It also advised the public to make judicious use of water.

The affected areas are:

East Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, part of NDMC area, and Malviya Nagar.

PPP areas such as Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar area, New Kondli, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, Surajmal Vihar, Kanti Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

In addition to this, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali area, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Pandav Nagar, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar are also likely to suffer.

Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bhag, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar(East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Parts of Cantonment areas are also included.

Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari and adjoining areas may see water shortage too.

