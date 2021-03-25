Delhi water supply: SC directs Punjab, Haryana govts to maintain status quo

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court order the Punjab and Haryana governments and Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BKMB) to maintain the status quo on the water supply to Delhi till Friday. The directive came after the Delhi Jal Board said the water supply could be reduced in the city by 25% because of closing of canal gates for repair.

The Supreme Court order the Punjab and Haryana governments and Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BKMB) to maintain the status quo on the water supply to Delhi till Friday. The directive came after the Delhi Jal Board said the water supply could be reduced in the city by 25% because of closing of canal gates for repair.

"Respondents are directed to maintain status quo regarding the supply of water to Delhi", ordered the apex court bench. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also said that it would hear the case on Friday as there is "urgency" in the matter.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DJB, contended before the top court that Delhi has two crores of urban population and curtailment of water supply will badly affect the people. He further said that the canal repair works should not be done in March-April when the water demand is at its peak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Haryana government, said no decision has been made to cut off the water supply. "We have not curtailed the water supply or reduced the water. Water supply as it was before. The water level is being maintained," Divan said.

The apex court was hearing an application of the DJB seeking direction be issued to the Haryana and Punjab government to release the water to avert a potentially severe crisis in the national capital.

It has claimed that the Haryana and Punjab government will reduce the supply of raw water to Delhi, resulting in a shortage of water supply in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The application of DJB was filed in an already pending plea of DJB seeking directions for the Haryana government for ceasing the discharge of untreated effluents resulting in a rise of ammonia levels in river water.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}