Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory stating that the water supply will remain affected in parts of the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday for 8 hours due to a "heavy leakage" in the Water Pump House of Sonia Vihar WTP.

“The shutdown period will be from 4:30 pm (02.02.2022) to 12:30 am (03.02.2022) i.e. of 08 hours," the DJB said on Wednesday.

The affected areas are – North East Delhi, part of South Delhi, part of NDMC area, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas such as Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Sonia Vihar, Karawai Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Kailash Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shashtripark, Usmanpur, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Sidharth Enclave, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Apollo, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, Srinivaspuri, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar and adjoining areas.

Last month, the DJB had said that high ammonia levels in the Yamuna due to discharge of pollutants from Haryana led to a 50% reduction in production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants.

The WTPs at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla can treat up to 90 million gallons of water a day, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond is 5 parts per million at present.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm.

"Due to continuous discharge of high level of pollutants from Haryana, the ammonia level in river Yamuna at Wazirabad Barrage has increased and water production has been curtailed from water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla," the DJB had said.

An official said the treatment capacity at the three WTPs has reduced by 50%.

"Water supply will remain affected on the morning of January 13 and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit," it had said.

