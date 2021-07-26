Delhi: Water supply to be affected in these areas on Tuesday, Wednesday. Details here1 min read . 26 Jul 2021
- The Delhi Jal Board said that the residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water
Water supply will be affected in parts of the national capital on 27 and 28 July, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.
A statement released by Delhi Jal Board said, "Water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 2.00 P.M. on July 27 to 6.00 AM on July 28 for attending leakages at Rajdhani Park Metro Station and Metro Pillar no. 514/515 under Nangloi WTP."
The parts that will be affected in the city during the period of shut down include Nanglai, Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Nangiol JJC and Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden ground of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies. Uttam nagar group of colonies. Hastsal, Dichaon kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur kalan, Khera dabar, Malik pur, Mundhela Khurd and Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies.
The Delhi Jal Board said that the residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water.
