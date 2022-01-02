Water supply will be affected in Lutyens's Delhi like Central Secretariat and Parliament, and east Delhi on Tuesday, January 3. According to Delhi Jal Board's Twitter handle, the water services will remain affected in Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, RML Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC Areas.

Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC Areas. — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 1, 2022

Besides, the water services will also be affected in Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Ph III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, P.D. Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar, and Guru Angad Nagar, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) added.

Press Note !

water supply will be affected on 03.01.2022 in the following areas :



Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Ph III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, P.D. Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar, Guru Angad Ng. — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 1, 2022

The DJB said water tankers will be available and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

"Water tankers will be available at telephone nos. 1916, 1800117118, (Central Control Room), Giri Nagar- 26473720/26449877), (Greater Kailash- 29234746/29234747), (Mandawli - 22727812), (Jagriti - 22374834/22374237), (R.K. Puram - 26100644/26193218)," the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.

Water tankers will be available at telephone nos. 1916, 1800117118, (Central Control Room), Giri Nagar- 26473720/26449877), (Greater Kailash- 29234746/29234747), (Mandawli - 22727812), (Jagriti - 22374834/22374237), (R.K. Puram - 26100644/26193218). — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 1, 2022

However, the Jal Board did not mention the reason why services will be affected. Earlier, on December 27, the water supply was affected in several areas due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations.

At that time, the services were affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park, and Parliament Library premises.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.