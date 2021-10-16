Water supply in the national capital will not be disturbed following the closure of Ganga Canal, reported news agency PTI quoting Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, reports had stated that Delhi, Noida and Agra may see water shortage due to maintenance work of the Ganga Canal in Muzaffarnagar.

The canal, which largely supplies water for drinking and irrigation purposes to several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, was shut for maintenance on Friday.

DJB officials, however, said that there is no need to panic as only a small percentage of water comes to Delhi from Ganga Canal which can be balanced through supply from the Yamuna river.

Apart from Ganga Canal, the national capital also gets groundwater and depends largely on the Yamuna river and partially on the Ganga river. It also gets water from the western Yamuna canal.

DJB roughly supplies around 900-950 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) water in the national capital.

"There will no disturbance or shortage in water supply in the city due to closure of the Ganga Canal. We have sufficient water in the Yamuna so the shortage from Ganga Canal can be met through excess water from the Yamuna. There is no need to worry," a DJB official was quoted as saying.

He said the maintenance of the Ganga Canal is a routine exercise that is carried out every year.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department had earlier said that the canal will be closed till 5 November and it might impact water supply in Delhi along with other districts of western UP.

Water supply in 19 districts of UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage, UP Irrigation Department officials said.

They said during the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely on tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

