Delhi Jal Board notified that clear water production has been affected at the city's 3 water treatment plants Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. And due to this water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Hence, water supply will remain affected in North, North West, West and part of South Delhi.

The national capital is meanwhile witnessing an acute water crisis for the last couple of days as allegedly the Haryana government is obstructing water supply to the Yamuna river.

Water supply in the city has reduced by 6-7 per cent with the Haryana government failing to provide Delhi its share of raw water despite the Supreme Court's order, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"Adequate supply of water is a fundamental right of the people of Delhi and the Haryana government is depriving the people of their rights by obstructing water supply," he said.

The minister warned that Delhi may face a "severe water shortage" if the Haryana government does not release its share of water.

In a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the DJB had said the water level in the Wazirabad pond has fallen to a critical low of 669 feet, the lowest so far this year, against the required level of 674.50 feet.

This is the fourth time in less than three weeks that the utility has written to the Haryana Irrigation Department.