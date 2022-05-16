Delhi: Water supply to remain disruptive from tomorrow. Check areas that will remain affected2 min read . 04:57 PM IST
- Water supply shall be affected since the morning of May 17th & till the pond level improves to normal, DJB said
Water supply will remain affected in Delhi from tomorrow morning due to depletion of water levels at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla ponds. And the services will remain affected till the pond level improves.
Delhi Jal Board in a recent notification said, due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works against normal level and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla
Water supply shall be affected since the morning of May 17th & till the pond level improves to normal, Delhi Jal Board further added.
Last week, the Delhi government sent an SOS to the Haryana government--the third time in two weeks, urging to release water in the Yamuna river to prevent a water crisis. Due to the crisis, the water services remain affected in several parts of the city.
An official notified, "Haryana is releasing less water in the river due to which the water level at the Wazirabad pond has dropped to a critical low of 671.80 feet, as against the normal level of 674.5 feet. Several areas in Delhi may face water shortage".
Besides, the SOS also mentioned that the flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is also fluctuating amid the heatwave warning in the city.
Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 950 MGD. The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively. The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply it to northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, and south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.
The city government has now targeted increasing the water supply to 998 MGD to meet the growing demand this summer season and to 1,180 MGD by June 2023.
