NEW DELHI : The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday announced that in several parts of the national capital water supply will be affected on 27 December.

The board announced that they will undertake the task of the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations and thereby water supple will be affected.

The board asked residents to stock sufficient quantity of water.

They also assured that water tankers would be made available and have shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

Water supply will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park and Parliament Library premises, according to the statement.

"Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, water supply will be affected in certain areas on December 27," the official statement read.

