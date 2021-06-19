Delhi: Water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital in morning and evening on Sunday (June 20), according to the Delhi Jal Board.

Water supply will be affected due to rise in 'ammonia pollution and high algae' in Yamuna river, hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla plants.

"Due to increase in the ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. Water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20th in following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit," the Jal Board said.

Delhi Jal Board says water supply will be affected in several areas in morning and evening on June 20, due to rise in 'ammonia pollution & high algae' in Yamuna river, hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, & Okhla plants pic.twitter.com/ytO26YFwa0 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamala Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining area, Ramleela ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

