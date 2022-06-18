The Delhi Jal Board has said that the water supply remains affected because Haryana is releasing less water into Yamuna and two other canals
As water woes continue to plague national capital Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board late on Saturday informed that the water supply will continue to remain affected in the city even on Sunday, 19 June.
The Delhi Jal Board further attributed the situation to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna and two canals. Less water is being received from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), the utility said.
Further they informed that the water level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 667.3 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.
Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs have been hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.
Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB added.
The utility had last week written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer season, asking it to release water from the Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.
Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.