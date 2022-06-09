Delhi: Water supply will remain hit on Friday. Check affected areas

Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs are already hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves: Delhi Jal Board informed
NEW DELHI :The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday informed that the water supply in several parts of national capital Delhi will remain affected, even on Friday, 10 June.
The board attributed the inconvenience to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna.
Water supply in several parts of Delhi has been affected due to depletion of water in the Wazirabad pond and a reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna river.
The water level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 668.7 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet. The water supply from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) is also fluctuating, the utility said on Thursday.
"Besides, there is unusual floating material in the two canals which has hit the water production at Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka WTPs," an official said.
According to the Delhi Jal Board, operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Due to this, the water supply will remain affected in Delhi till the pond level improves to normal
“Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs are already hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves," it said.
Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB added.
Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.
Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD).
CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.
