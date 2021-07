PWD officials said that the intensity of the rain was "very high" due to which water accumulated briefly on the newly-redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch near Jain Mandir. An official said, "The water was cleared within 10 minutes. Normally, we call it waterlogging if water stays for more than 30 minutes after rains stop. This should not be called waterlogging. The entire stretch (of Chandni Chowk) has been paved now and surface runoff takes some time to drain off."