The Delhi Disaster Management Authority ( DDMA ) on Saturday announced that people travelling together in private vehicles, not wearing a mask will not be penalised from 28 February, Monday.

The DDMA had on 5 February said that people driving alone in cars would not need to mandatorily wear masks. Delhi has enforced the most strictest of Covid curbs when the Covid-19 third wave had started.

Amid a decline in Covid cases, the DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from 28 February, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from ₹2,000 to ₹500 and restart physical classes in Delhi schools from 1 April.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials.

However, several restrictions, including permitting only one weekly market in a municipal zone were not relaxed.

Cap of 200 persons at weddings as well funeral-related gatherings and ban on entry of visitors at religious places were also continued.

Delhi on Friday had reported 460 fresh infections and two deaths on Friday. With 56,984 Covid-19 tests conducted the positivity rate dipped to 0.81%.

