As cold waves grip the national capital, dense fog continues to blanket many areas, causing major disruptions to train schedules across Northern India.

As reported by ANI, as many as 27 trains are running hours late due to reduced visibility, creating significant delays for passengers. The situation is particularly challenging during the peak winter season when fog frequently affects transportation.

According to Indian Railways, the Unchahar Express (14217) was delayed by 215 minutes as of 6:00 AM on Friday, causing major inconvenience to passengers.

Similarly, the Kaifiyat Express (12225) is running late by 178 minutes. The Prayagraj Express (12418), another key train on the route, is delayed by 110 minutes, while the Vikramshila Express (12367) has been held back by 119 minutes.

Delhi: 27 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog. (Photo: ANI)

Other significant delays include the AP Express (20805), which is running late by 240 minutes, and the RKMP NZM SF Express (12155), delayed by 109 minutes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a foggy day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius. The department has predicted very dense fog on Saturday also and dense fog conditions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 294 in Delhi today at 7 am.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Mundka recorded an AQI of 324, Narela reached 320, Nehru Nagar hit 360, and Patparganj registered an AQI of 377. Additionally, Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 351, while Sonia Vihar stood at 323.

Notably, Vivek Vihar had the highest reading at 390. Other areas like R K Puram (344), Rohini (343), and Najafgarh (221) also exhibited unhealthy air quality. However, data from Punjabi Bagh remained insufficient in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, areas such as Mandir Marg (144) and Sri Aurobindo Marg (156) showed relatively lower but still moderate AQI levels.

Visuals from the AIIMS night shelter depicted individuals resting comfortably despite the ongoing air quality concerns in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good, 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CAQM revoked Stage-III measures under the revised GRAP, effective immediately across Delhi- NCR after air quality deteriorated.

The Supreme Court, in its earlier directives, had emphasised, “If the AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage-IV measures will have to be reintroduced.”