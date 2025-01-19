On January 19, 2025, fog delayed 41 trains in Delhi, impacting several services. The IMD predicts continued fog in North India. Heavy rainfall is also expected in South India over the coming days.

Delhi weather: Almost 41 trains got delayed as a thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi on Sunday morning.

Some trains running late due to dense fog include the Amrapali Express, Lichchhavi Express, Purushottam Express, Mahabodhi Express, Sapt Kranti Express, Sarvodaya Express, Gondwana Express, Sangam Express, Chhattishargh Sampark Kranti Express, Bhopal Express, Mewar Express, New Delhi Intercity SF Express, Dhauladhar Express, Dakshin SF Express, and Indore SF Express.

Delhi weather On January 19, 2025, the minimum the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.05 °C and 23.73 °C, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was around 40%, and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The AQI level is 396.0, which indicates Very Poor.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, a thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi, delaying around 47 trains, reported PTI. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 in the 'poor' category.

According to IMD, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to fog, the report said citing Indian Railways.

Fog conditions to continue IMD Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy has said that fog conditions are likely to prevail over North India in states bordering Delhi, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan, on January 19 morning.

"Dense fog conditions were realised in Punjab, Haryana, UP, and over Rajasthan, today morning (January 18), with visibility of less than 50 metres... Our forecast for tomorrow morning (January 19) is that fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan," Roy told ANI.

According to her, the distribution as well as intensity of fog is likely to decrease on January 20.

"Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January. Along with this, temperatures will rise, we may also get some thunderstorm activity, and fog conditions will significantly reduce," Roy said.

"Over South India, we are expecting heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu today, and heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow... In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly over #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj," she added.