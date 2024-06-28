Delhi airport roof collapse: Centre ropes in IIT engineers, orders full refund of cancelled flights or... | 5 points

Delhi airport roof collapse: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said a 24/7 War Room will be established. It will ensure full refund of cancelled flights or provide alternative travel route tickets as per availability.

Livemint
Updated09:51 PM IST
Delhi airport collapse: A view of a damaged portion of a canopy at Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2024.
Delhi airport collapse: A view of a damaged portion of a canopy at Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2024.(REUTERS)

The central government announced a slew of steps to help people affected due to the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport on Friday. From ensuring full refunds for cancelled flights to released War Room helpline numbers – here's what the government said on Friday:

1. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said a 24/7 War Room will be established. It will ensure full refund of cancelled flights or provide alternative travel route tickets as per availability. All refunds will be processed within seven days.

2. The government also provided contact details in case passengers need immediate assistance. Check out 'War Room helpline numbers' below:

Indigo airline | T2 Terminal: 7428748308 | T3 Terminal: 7428748310

Spicejet | T3 Terminal: 0124-4983410/0124-7101600, 9711209864

The government said the emphasis was laid on implementing measures to handle the additional stress on T2 and T3 terminals due to the temporary closure of T1.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: Passengers question if Terminal 1 open on Saturday

3. The Centre also released an advisory to all airlines to ensure that the current situation does not lead to a steep increase in airfare. "Airlines to maintain fare stability to avoid passenger inconvenience," it said in the press release.

4. The Centre directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct a thorough inspection of structural strength.

"These inspections must be completed within the next 2-5 days, and the reports are to be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the government added.

Following the assessment, long-term policies will be formed "to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents will be formulated at priority".

5. IIT Delhi engineers have been roped in to immediately assess the Delhi T1 roof collapse incident.

These decisions were taken after Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting on Friday with key officials.

Those who attended the meeting were Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The roof at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall early Friday. One person died in the incident, while four were injured.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi airport roof collapse: Centre ropes in IIT engineers, orders full refund of cancelled flights or... | 5 points

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue