Delhi airport roof collapse: Centre ropes in IIT engineers, orders full refund of cancelled flights or... | 5 points

The central government announced a slew of steps to help people affected due to the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport on Friday. From ensuring full refunds for cancelled flights to released War Room helpline numbers – here's what the government said on Friday:

1. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said a 24/7 War Room will be established. It will ensure full refund of cancelled flights or provide alternative travel route tickets as per availability. All refunds will be processed within seven days.

2. The government also provided contact details in case passengers need immediate assistance. Check out 'War Room helpline numbers' below:

Indigo airline | T2 Terminal: 7428748308 | T3 Terminal: 7428748310

Spicejet | T3 Terminal: 0124-4983410/0124-7101600, 9711209864

The government said the emphasis was laid on implementing measures to handle the additional stress on T2 and T3 terminals due to the temporary closure of T1.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: Passengers question if Terminal 1 open on Saturday

3. The Centre also released an advisory to all airlines to ensure that the current situation does not lead to a steep increase in airfare. "Airlines to maintain fare stability to avoid passenger inconvenience," it said in the press release.

4. The Centre directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct a thorough inspection of structural strength.

"These inspections must be completed within the next 2-5 days, and the reports are to be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the government added.

Following the assessment, long-term policies will be formed "to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents will be formulated at priority".

5. IIT Delhi engineers have been roped in to immediately assess the Delhi T1 roof collapse incident.

These decisions were taken after Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting on Friday with key officials.

Those who attended the meeting were Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.