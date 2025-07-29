Delhi Weather Alert: Heavy rains lash Delhi, IMD issues RED warning; here's the full forecast | Watch

Stay informed about the weather! The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR due to heavy rains and thunderstorms on July 29. Discover how this weather event will impact your area and what precautions to take.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published29 Jul 2025, 10:32 AM IST
People enjoy the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
People enjoy the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi weather alert: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed most parts of Delhi today, 29 July 2025, bringing respite from a hot and humid weather that was prevailing in the national capital for the past few days. The IMD issued a weather alert for Delhi in response to the heavy rainfall forecast. 

Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura and Rohini received heavy rainfall today, as Indian weather in July continued to be 

IMD issues RED alert in Delhi

Amid the Delhi weather alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital till noon today.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

