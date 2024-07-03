Delhi Weather Alert: Intense rainfall cause waterlogging in THESE areas. Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather Alert: Delhi witness rainfall spell causing waterlogging in several parts, said India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.
The weather agency, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, moderate to intense rainfall spell (1-3cm/hour) is likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad during the next 2 hours.
#WATCH | People take a stroll at Kartavya Path as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi after rainfall. pic.twitter.com/q52Wi9AiJL— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024
VIDEO | Rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Parliament Street. pic.twitter.com/tAgiSUllc6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024
The IMD has warned of slippers roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic, and localised water logging in low lying areas, and has advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.
VIDEO | Rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/dPU960aqQW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024
VIDEO | Rainfall-triggered waterlogging on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wmvEcVue2z— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024