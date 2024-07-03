Delhi Weather Alert: Intense rainfall cause waterlogging in THESE areas. Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather Alert: Delhi witness rainfall spell causing waterlogging in several parts, said India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

The weather agency, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, moderate to intense rainfall spell (1-3cm/hour) is likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad during the next 2 hours.

Check visuals of rain lashing Central Delhi:

#WATCH | People take a stroll at Kartavya Path as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi after rainfall. pic.twitter.com/q52Wi9AiJL — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

VIDEO | Rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Parliament Street. pic.twitter.com/tAgiSUllc6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024

The IMD has warned of slippers roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic, and localised water logging in low lying areas, and has advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.

Here are visuals from the waterlogged areas:

VIDEO | Rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/dPU960aqQW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024