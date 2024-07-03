Delhi Weather Alert: Delhi witness rainfall spell causing waterlogging in several parts, said India Meteorological Department on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, moderate to intense rainfall spell (1-3cm/hour) is likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad during the next 2 hours.

Check visuals of rain lashing Central Delhi: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has warned of slippers roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic, and localised water logging in low lying areas, and has advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.

Here are visuals from the waterlogged areas:

