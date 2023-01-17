Delhi weather alert: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm from 21-25 January

Delhi weather alert: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm from 21-25 January2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- The IMD said an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India during the next week
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that the national capital Delhi is going to witness rainfall and hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour during the next week.
The IMD said an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from 21-25 January.
"Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," it said in a statement.
The Met office said a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.
Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24, it said.
When a western disturbance -- a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East -- approaches a region, the wind direction changes.
Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The Met department attributes it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.
Meanwhile, Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
It was a notch above Monday's minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.
It was a notch above Monday's minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since 1 January 2021.
Foggy weather disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region.
The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi.
