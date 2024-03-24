Delhi weather alert: Light rainfall predicted with cloudy sky in Noida, Ghaziabad. See IMD forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, March 24. Cloudy weather likely to prevail in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad
The Indian Metereological Department has predicted spells of light rainfall with gusty winds over Delhi and NCr regions in the next two-three hours. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted that adjoining areas like Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc are likely to witness cloudy weather during the rest of the day on Sunday.