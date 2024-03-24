Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi weather alert: Light rainfall predicted with cloudy sky in Noida, Ghaziabad. See IMD forecast

Delhi weather alert: Light rainfall predicted with cloudy sky in Noida, Ghaziabad. See IMD forecast

Livemint

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, March 24. Cloudy weather likely to prevail in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad

IMD has predicted light showers with gusty wind speeds over Delhi and NCR region

The Indian Metereological Department has predicted spells of light rainfall with gusty winds over Delhi and NCr regions in the next two-three hours. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted that adjoining areas like Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc are likely to witness cloudy weather during the rest of the day on Sunday.

“Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period," said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

(More to come)

