Delhi weather alert: Rain lashes several parts of capital city; IMD predicts more showers for next two days

Delhi weather alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the capital city on Saturday evening, with several parts of the city – including north, central, south and southeast Delhi – witnessing rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for very heavy rainfall over the next 3 hours.

Check visuals from Delhi rains here:

Thunderstorms over next two days The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Met Department has predicted rainfall with gusty winds on Saturday evening and Sunday in areas including Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and ITO.

The weather agency said numerous locations in Delhi may experience one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. An intense rain spell is also likely in isolated places.

“There is a risk of light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the next two days, after another period of very light to light rain is anticipated in the early hours of Sunday,” IMD said.