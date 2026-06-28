Orange alert for Delhi as strong winds bring drop in temperatures

Residents across the national capital experienced a sudden change in the weather on Sunday as strong winds swept through the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the region over the next few hours.

The weather agency issued a district-wise nowcast at 4.10 pm, warning of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 41–61 kmph. The nowcast, valid until 7.10 pm, covered several parts of Delhi.

Rainfall to intensify in north India The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between June 27 and July 2. Similar weather conditions are expected in West Uttar Pradesh from June 29 to July 3, East Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to 30, and both East and West Rajasthan from June 27 to July 3.

Rainfall is likely to become more widespread over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on July 3. East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive widespread rain between July 1 and 3.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and heatwave warning According to the IMD, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from July 1 to 3.

The department has issued a similar forecast for West Uttar Pradesh between June 30 and July 3, as well as East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from June 27 to July 3. West Rajasthan is expected to experience gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, during the same period.

Meanwhile, isolated pockets of Bihar and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to remain under heatwave conditions on June 27 and 28.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience heatwave conditions from June 27 to 30, with severe heatwave conditions forecast on June 27 and 28. West Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness heatwave conditions between June 27 and 29, with isolated areas expected to face severe heatwave conditions on June 27 and 28.

The change in the weather comes after the national capital experienced far more intense heat than the actual temperature suggested on Saturday, with the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, soaring to 48.4°C, while the maximum temperature reached 41.3°C.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city's primary observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius. This was 2.9 degrees above the seasonal average and 2.1 degrees higher than the previous day's minimum.

According to the forecast as reported by Hindustan Times, Delhi is expected to receive rainfall from Monday to Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

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"There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday, when a yellow alert has been issued," an IMD official stated, adding, “On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected to persist and there is possibility of thundry development towards afternoon or evening. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph during the day are also expected.”