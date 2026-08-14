Delhi weather: Will rain dampen Independence Day festivities tomorrow? Check IMD forecast

Rainfall may greet the national capital on August 15, when India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, has predicted generally cloudy skies in Delhi, with spells of very light to light rainfall. Meteorologists have attributed the wet weather conditions to an active monsoon passing close to Delhi-NCR, which could lead to continued rainfall until August 19.

Advertisement

According to the forecast, there is a 70% chance of rain between 4 am and 6 am, with the national capital likely to receive around 5 mm of very light to light rainfall during this period.

Another spell of very light rain is expected between 6 am and 9 am, with a 60% chance of rainfall. Around 5 mm of rain is likely during these hours.

The IMD has also forecast a third spell of very light rain from the afternoon to evening, with a 60% probability. Around 3 mm of rainfall is expected during this period.

The forecast has been issued ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, as the weather could affect the morning events.

Advertisement

Rain may begin from August 14 night According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, rainfall activity in Delhi could begin on the night of August 14 and continue into the morning of Independence Day.

“Today and tomorrow, there will be a dry spell as the monsoon trough is lying to the south and the low-pressure area is positioned above northwest Odisha and West Bengal. Later, the monsoon trough is expected to move northwestwards, and around August 15, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over southeast Uttar Pradesh and northern Chhattisgarh,” Palawat told PTI.

Also Read | Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via mail

“At the same time, the axis of the monsoon trough is expected to lie over the Indo-Gangetic plains, including the Delhi region. Because of this, widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi, particularly during the morning hours of August 15. Rainfall activity can begin from the night of August 14 and continue into the morning of August 15. After the morning hours on August 15, some isolated places may continue to receive rainfall,” he said.

Advertisement

Heavy rain hits Delhi, red alert issued Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning, prompting the weather agency to issue a 'red alert' for many areas.

The national capital recorded light rainfall at several weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

The Ridge area recorded the highest rainfall at 7.6 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 3.3 mm, Palam at 3 mm and Lodhi Road at 1.1 mm.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi weather: Will rain dampen Independence Day festivities tomorrow? Check IMD forecast