Delhi weather alert: Very heavy rains lash parts of national capital, IMD predicts more showers till August 23

Delhi weather alert: Very heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers for Delhi in the upcoming days.

Very heavy rains were reported from parts of Delhi, including the Moti Bagh and Dwarka areas. However, waterlogging or traffic snags have not yet been reported from any area, and no flight delays have been reported in the national capital.

According to the Passenger Advisory issued by the Delhi Airport, all flight operations at the IGI Airport are currently normal.

According to the weather agency, very heavy rainfall was reported over Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Sunday, August 17, in addition to Delhi.

“…very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 17th; Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 23rd ; East Rajasthan on 20th August,” IMD wrote.

IMD predicts more rain In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi on August 18, 22, and 23.

Several northwestern regions of India, such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, are also likely to experience heavy showers in the upcoming days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 17th- 19th; Himachal Pradesh on 17th & 18th & during 21st-23rd; Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next 7 days,

Punjab during 17th-19th & on 23rd; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 17th, 18th, 22nd & 23rd; West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd; East Uttar Pradesh during 21st-23rd August,” read the bulletin.

Delhi weather forecast The Met Dept recorded the maximum temperatures over Delhi to be in the range of 32 to 34°C on Sunday, with a rain spell at a few places during the afternoon/evening.