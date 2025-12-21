Delhi weather, AQI today: IMD issues orange alert for fog, cold wave; Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory

Delhi residents woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for cold wave in Delhi-NCR, predicting significant drop in temperatures on 21 December. Warning against cold day conditions on Sunday, the weather agency said maximum temperatures in the national capital are expected to be markedly below normal by around 5 degrees Celsius.

"Partly cloudy sky. Cold day conditions at isolated places. Dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places during morning hours," IMD's press release states. The prevailing weather conditions indicate presence of subtropical westerly jet stream over North India, the Meteorological Department said.

Delhi witnessed its first cold wave of the season on Saturday, recording its coldest day of the month this year as the maximum temperature dropped 5.3 notches below normal to 16.9 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung and Palam monitoring stations recorded cold wave conditions as the departure from the normal maximum temperature exceeded 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 16-18 degrees Celsius and 6-8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Due to dense fog and subsequent low visibility on Saturday, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi AQI Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 387 at 8:05 AM today, which falls in ‘very poor’ range. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 19 out of 40 monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI above 400, falling in ‘severe’ category. Except for Mathura Road, all other stations recorded AQI in ‘poor’ range.

Airlines issue travel advisory due to dense fog Air India issued a travel advisory and in a post on X stated, "Weather forecasts continue to indicate dense fog conditions with reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India tomorrow morning. This will affect flight schedules across the network. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF). However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground staff are available to assist you with alternative arrangements."

Amid dense fog, IndiGo also issued a passenger advisory, “Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations.”

SpiceJet warned against flight disruptions due to fog and in a post on X said, “#WeatherUpdate (21st Dec'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Bengaluru (BLR), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Jammu (IXJ), Amritsar (ATQ), Patna (PAT) and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”