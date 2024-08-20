Delhi weather: Delhi and Noida faced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. The Delhi traffic police issued advisories and diversions due to affected roads and broken-down vehicles for these routes.

Delhi weather: Several regions in Delhi and Noida witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The downpour resulted in traffic congestion as people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain.

In light of waterlogging at several places, the Delhi traffic police issued advisories on traffic diversions.

Delhi rains: Check traffic diversion 1.Due to potholes and waterlogging, traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa. Moreover, a cluster bus also broke down near Pillar No 510. Commuters are advised to avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly.

2.Diversions were also implemented in places like Connaught Place, the outer circle, Minto Road, A Point (ITO Chowk), Rohtak Road, and the Geeta colony, and alternate routes were opened.

3.Traffic coming from Connaught Place on Minto Road can be diverted on Outer Circle Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate/Kamla Market via Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

4.Traffic coming from R/A Kamla Market on Minto Road can be diverted on DDU Marg towards Connaught Place via Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

5.Traffic coming from W-Point/Tilak Marg will not be allowed on IP Marg and will be diverted on Bahadurshah Zatar Marg (BSZ Marg).

6.Traffic coming from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg (DDU Marg) and Delhi Gate (BSZ Marg) will not be allowed on IP Marg and will be diverted to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg).

7.Commuters from Bahadurgarh destined for Peeragarhi are requested to take the Jharodha-Najafgarh route or via UER-II and Najafgarh-Nangloi Road to reach Peeragarhi.

8.Similarly, commuters from Peeragarhi are requested to take the Outer Ring Road-District Centre Janakpuri-Najafgarh to reach Bahadurgarh or Tikri Border.

9.The commuters may use the Rajghat Side towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

10.Commuters coming from Trans Yamuna & Rajghat Depot side (Barricading at loop coming towards Outer Ring Road on Raja Ram Kohli Marg).

IMD forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. The IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

