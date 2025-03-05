Delhi got a windy start to the day on Wednesday as snow covers the mountain regions in India – Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to IMD, strong surface winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kmph are prevailing in Delhi today. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction at 12 to 14 kmph during the morning hours, gradually increasing to 22 to 24 kmph in the afternoon.