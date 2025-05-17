Delhi weather changes suddenly as rains, dust storm and hailstorm lash parts of NCR - Check IMD forecast

Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather on Saturday as skies turned grey and parts of the national capital received dust storm, rains and light hailstorm in the afternoon.

The rain along with gusty winds and thunder came as a relief to Delhi residents who have been reeling under the effects of the summer heat over the past week.

Delhi also experienced a similar weather last evening, but it had little to no effect to the weather the following morning as the city suffered a hot weather again until the afternoon rains came.

IMD forecast The IMD predicted a very light rain to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lighting and gusty winds in Delhi for Saturday.

The wind speed was predicted to be 30 – 40 kmph, temporarily reaching to 50 kmph during the thunderstorm “with dust rising surface wind towards afternoon/evening,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In an X post, DD News reported that a thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely all across Delhi in the next two hours.

