Delhi and neighbouring region saw light rainfall and thrunderstorm with temperatures dropping slightly.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to drop to 16 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 23 degree Celsius. Relative humidity stands at 37 per cent with a steady breeze blowing at 37 km/h.

This is the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for February between 1951 and 2025, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the poor category with the AQI settling at 260 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Parts of the city saw rains on Thursday also. With a cloudy sky, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25 degrees celsius on Thursday, 1.1 degrees below the normal average, the IMD said. This comes a day after the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 32.4 degrees celsius on Wednesday.

Temparatures to remain steady till March 3 or 4 The weather office has predicted that more showers are expected on Saturday as well.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, said that due to a cloudy sky and light drizzling in the capital, the minimum temperature is expected to drop again from today and remain stable until March 3 or 4.

A new western disturbance is expected in the first week of March, which, along with snowfall in the hills, will alter the wind pattern.

He also said that around March 10, winter season would end in Delhi, after which atmospheric pressure will start rising again and there will be no further drop in temperature.