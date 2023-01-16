Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in Delhi for the next three days. The minimum temperature is expected to settle down at 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

The city had already witnessed an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9 this winter, the weather forecasting agency stated. It said that dense fog is also very likely in the national capital for the next five days.

Apart from Delhi, other states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also likely to observe severe cold wave conditions till January 18, the IMD said, adding that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate rainfall or snowfall from January 18.

IMD: Check full weather forecast here

- A western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18th. Under its influence, light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ldakh-Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during 18th-20 January, 2023.

- Further fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over many parts of Northwest and central India till January 17th and gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during 18th to 20th January. Fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius very likely over East India till 17th and gradual rise by 2-3 notches during 18-20th Jan. No significant change in Gujarat.

- Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till 17th, and thereafter in isolated pockets on 18th. Cold wave condition are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan till 19th January, 2023.

- Cold day conditions very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on Jan 15th, 2023.

- Ground Frost condition in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan till 18th January, 2023.

- Dense fog is very likely in isolated places during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and north Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th, over Bihar during next five days, and over Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura for the next five days.