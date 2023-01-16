Delhi weather: Cold wave returns today, city to witness dense fog next 3 days2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Delhi weather update: The city had already witnessed an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9 this winter.
Delhi weather update: The city had already witnessed an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9 this winter.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in Delhi for the next three days. The minimum temperature is expected to settle down at 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital.