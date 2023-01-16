Delhi weather: Cold wave returns today, city to witness dense fog next 3 days

- Further fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over many parts of Northwest and central India till January 17th and gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during 18th to 20th January. Fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius very likely over East India till 17th and gradual rise by 2-3 notches during 18-20th Jan. No significant change in Gujarat.