The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog and cold conditions in northern India, leading to flight disruptions in Delhi.

Delhi endured another chilly day, marked by a drop in temperatures and widespread dense fog and cold conditions in northern India disrupted flights in New Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature reached 4.8°C on Sunday, with the maximum temperature plummeting to 15.8°C. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions are expected to persist over North India for the next four to five days. The department indicated the prevalence of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in a majority of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and North Madhya Pradesh. Also Read: Weather Update: Dense fog, cold wave to continue for next 5 days; flight delays at IGI airport | Check IMD forecast here People gather around a bonfire to ward off the chill as the cold wave persists in Delhi. Furthermore, on Sunday evening, the met department reported moderate fog in Haryana, Sub-Himalayan regions, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Additionally, shallow fog was observed in isolated areas of Punjab, Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. "Today, Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh; in many parts of Bihar; in some parts of Delhi and Rajasthan. Severe cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana & Chandigarh," said the IMD in a post on X.

The IMD classifies visibility levels based on fog density, categorizing 'very dense' fog when visibility ranges from 0 to 50 meters, 'dense' between 51 and 200 meters, 'moderate' from 201 to 500 meters, and 'shallow' from 501 to 1,000 meters.

As of 5:30 pm on Sunday, the reported visibility at Delhi's Palam airport stood at 1600 meters, while Safdarjung airport recorded a visibility of 1000 meters.

Meanwhile, Delhi is experiencing a frigid day with icy cool winds, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The city was shrouded in dense fog, severely restricting visibility and causing disruptions to both flights and train services once again.

In January, Delhi registered cold days on the 4th (with a maximum temperature of 12.5°C), the 5th (14.6°C), the 9th (13.4°C), and the 19th (14.2°C).

