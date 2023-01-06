On January 6, inclement weather that was prevalent in India's Northern and Central regions, including the capital city, interrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing the departure of over eight flights to be delayed. Several flights arriving at Delhi IGI reported delays as well.

According to New Delhi Airport's live flight information, an Air India flight to Melbourne with a new departure time of 16:45 hours was delayed by almost 2:25 hours. SpiceJet's flight to Dubai was similarly delayed, this time to 8:30 hours from 7:30 hours while the flight to Jeddah was moved from 10:25 hours to 13:10 hours.

Air India flight heading to Kathmandu was delayed by 1:02 hours, flight to Warsaw by 1:45 hours, trip to Istanbul rescheduled from 6:55 to 7:38 hours, flight to Dhaka from 6:30 to 7:31 hours, flight to Phuket from 6:25 to 6:56 hours, and flight to Bahrain from 5:40 to 6:53 hours.

On January 5, Delhi Airport had earlier issued a fog alert to all travellers. The Delhi Airport was undergoing low visibility procedures, according to the authorities. The authorities noted that all flight operations are currently normal and asked that travellers seeking updated flight information get in touch with the relevant carrier.

Due to the heavy fog and poor visibility today, many trains are also running late. In the Northern Railway zone, 26 trains are running late and two trains have new schedules because of fog.

As per the India Metrological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog is being witnessed all over North India and according to IMD, similar conditions will continue in the first half of the next week as well.

Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 1st half of the next week, in a few places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 48 hours, as per IMD.

(With ANI inputs)