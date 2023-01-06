Delhi weather delays multiple flights, trains: Check details1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Bad weather conditions disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
On January 6, inclement weather that was prevalent in India's Northern and Central regions, including the capital city, interrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing the departure of over eight flights to be delayed. Several flights arriving at Delhi IGI reported delays as well.