Delhi weather: Dense fog, low visibility result in delay of 26 national capital-bound trains
Apart from Delhi, dense and thick fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, while fog shrouded Prayagraj even as the city received a light spell of rain on Thursday morning.
Amid the cold wave continues to grip Northern India with dense fog covering the national capital and surrounding areas, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog and low visibility, news agency PTI quoted Indian Railways as saying on 4 January.
