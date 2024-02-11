Several flight operations have been delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on 11 February due to low visibility amid the fog, news agency ANI has reported. The Delhi airport has also issued advisory for its passengers and wrote, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has predicted clear sky and mist on Sunday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 7 degree Celsius, respectively, it said. The national capital is again likely to witness rain as RWFC Delhi has predicted a possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Valentine's Day i.e. on 14 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi AQI Currently, the overall AQI in Delhi is 325 which is ‘very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 9.30 am. As per the data, areas like NSIT Dwarka recorded AQI at 324, RK Puram recorded 364, Punjabi Bagh recorded 359, Pusa recorded 324, 322 at IGI airport, 336 at Jawaharlal stadium, 386 at Nehru Nagar, 369 at Dwarka Dector 8, 364 at Jahangirpuri, all in ‘very poor’ quality air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD rainfall alert for THESE states IMD has issued rainfall alert in several parts of Central and East India during the next four days i.e. till 14 February. As per IMD, light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha. south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand among other areas. The weather department has predicted rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celcius over some to many parts of Northwest, Central, East and West India during next four days.

As per IMD, isolated to scattered light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha during 10th-13th; over south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 12-14 February.

The weather department has also predicted isolated light intensity thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 11th-12th February and Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-14th February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, IMD has also predicted light isolated rainfall over Telangana on 10th and 11th February.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!