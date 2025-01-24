Delhi weather: Air travellers continue to face inconvenience due to extended flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to foggy weather on Friday, reported ANI. The city woke up to a thin layer of fog and may see a nominal rise in temperature, bringing respite from cold.

However, train and flight delays continue to pose major challenge for travellers during the ongoing winter season.

Delhi weather today: Morning visuals from national capital Delhi weather conditions are likely to remain same in the next two-three days with persistent fog conditions. Visuals, shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showed the city waking up to a thin layer of fog.

Delhi weather: IMD predicts foggy weather for next 3-4 days The weather forecasting agency has predicted foggy weather conditions and nominal reduction in temperature of the coming 3-4 days.

The IMD has predicted moderate fog conditions on Friday, with minimum and maximum temperature to remain around 10.0 and 23.0 degree Celsius.

IMD has predicted mild drop in temperatures in next 2-3 days.

The minimum temperature in the city may drop further to 20.0 degree Celsius on January 25 and 26, hinting at Republic Day celebrations 2025 in a chilly winter morning. The minimum temperature may increase by one or two units on January 28 and 29 to 24.0 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was 11 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Visuals from ITO, India Gate and Dhaula Kuan and Kartavya Path showed no visibility due to the fog. Visuals also showed people take shelter in camps around the city set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Trains running late due to Delhi fog Several trains are running late from and to Delhi due to poor visibility. On Thursday, as many as nine trains including Brahmaputra Mail, Poorva Express, Purushottam Express, Suhaildev SF Express, Vaishali Express, Kalindi Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, etc were running late.