IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as dense fog expected on January 23
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as a dense layer of fog is expected to envelop the city on January 23.
Further, data from the Indian Railways showed that 23 Delhi-bound trains were running behind schedule due to the dense fog affecting parts of northern India on January 22.
Winter Chill Slightly Abates
The winter chill in Delhi eased slightly on Monday, with the minimum temperature rising to 6.1 degrees Celsius from the previous day's 4.8 degrees. The minimum temperature remained a notch below normal, as stated by the weather office.
IMD predicts mainly clear skies during the day, with a possibility of the sky turning partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
