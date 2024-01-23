 Delhi Weather: Fog covers the city amid yellow alert, flights and trains delayed, mercury rises slightly | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Weather: Fog covers the city amid yellow alert, flights and trains delayed, mercury rises slightly
Back Back

Delhi Weather: Fog covers the city amid yellow alert, flights and trains delayed, mercury rises slightly

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as dense fog expected on January 23

A Metro train runs in a cold and dense foggy morning amid rising air pollution levels in the Anand Vihar area of New Delhi (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)Premium
A Metro train runs in a cold and dense foggy morning amid rising air pollution levels in the Anand Vihar area of New Delhi (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as a dense layer of fog is expected to envelop the city on January 23.

Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a visibility of 500 metres at 5:30 am, while at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), visibility was 1,000 metres at 6:30 am. The IMD predicts mainly clear skies with moderate to dense fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature on January 22 stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius, registering three notches below the season's average. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous day's 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Impact on Transportation Impact

Visuals from the IGIA at 6.20 am showed that several flights were delayed due to the fog gripping the national capital.

Further, data from the Indian Railways showed that 23 Delhi-bound trains were running behind schedule due to the dense fog affecting parts of northern India on January 22.

Winter Chill Slightly Abates

The winter chill in Delhi eased slightly on Monday, with the minimum temperature rising to 6.1 degrees Celsius from the previous day's 4.8 degrees. The minimum temperature remained a notch below normal, as stated by the weather office.

IMD predicts mainly clear skies during the day, with a possibility of the sky turning partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App