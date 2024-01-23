The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as a dense layer of fog is expected to envelop the city on January 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a visibility of 500 metres at 5:30 am, while at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), visibility was 1,000 metres at 6:30 am. The IMD predicts mainly clear skies with moderate to dense fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature on January 22 stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius, registering three notches below the season's average. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous day's 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Impact on Transportation Impact Visuals from the IGIA at 6.20 am showed that several flights were delayed due to the fog gripping the national capital.

Further, data from the Indian Railways showed that 23 Delhi-bound trains were running behind schedule due to the dense fog affecting parts of northern India on January 22.

Winter Chill Slightly Abates The winter chill in Delhi eased slightly on Monday, with the minimum temperature rising to 6.1 degrees Celsius from the previous day's 4.8 degrees. The minimum temperature remained a notch below normal, as stated by the weather office.

IMD predicts mainly clear skies during the day, with a possibility of the sky turning partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

