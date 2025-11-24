Delhi weather forecast: Mercury to dip to 8°C, IMD predicts dry spell as AQI continues to play spoilsport

Delhi residents woke up to a blanket on smog shrouding the national capital on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city can expect clear sky with moderate fog on 24 November.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to hover in 9 to 11 degrees Celsius range. The minimum temperatures are likely to be normal below normal (-1.6 to -3.0) today, the weather agency said.

IMD in its latest press release said, “Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours of 24-25th November 2025. Shallow fog during morning hours of 26th November 2025 and Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours thereafter.”

Predicting gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India over the next 3 days, IMD said predominant surface wind in Delhi is likely to be from the northwest direction with calm winds in the early morning hours.

Delhi weather forecast for the next 5 days In the coming week, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature might stay in 8 and 11 range. This prediction aligns with the season's average which comes after Delhi recorded coldest November morning in three years. On 17 November, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius, almost 3.6 notches below normal, IMD said.

The lowest minimum temperature for this month in the last three years stood at 7.3 degrees Celsius which was recorded on 29 November 2022.

Skymet Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Mahesh Palawat, said that the mercury is expected to drop further once Delhi receives rainfall. "Till it rains, the day temperature will not fall. After rain, temperatures will dip more rapidly," PTI quoted Mahesh Palawat as saying. Suggesting that light rain is likely in the coming days, he said after the downpour may Delhi will see colder early mornings.

Delhi air quality The air pollution situation in the national capital region remains grim as Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality on Monday with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 396 at 7:00 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.