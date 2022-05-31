National capital Delhi, which witnessed an intense storm on Monday, is likely to see a dip in mercury on May 31. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle later in the day. Delhi recorded 18 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per the IMD data. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 40 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR damaging properties and taking the lives of two people.

"A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of hailstorm and rain in Delhi," according to the Delhi Police.

And, a 65-year-old homeless man in the Angoori Bagh area of north Delhi died after a peepal tree fell on him.

As per the weather department, it is the first "severe" storm in Delhi since 2018. A car was trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot.

Installed air conditioners fell from a building in the Parliament Street area. Several trees were also uprooted and fell on cars and autorickshaws in the heavy rain and thunderstorm.

A bus was trapped under an uprooted tree in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Delhi, causing traffic snarls near Sanchar Bhawan.

Eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun due to bad weather.