Delhi weather forecast: Temperature drop, light rainfall likely today

National capital Delhi, which witnessed an intense storm on Monday, is likely to see a dip in mercury on May 31. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle later in the day. Delhi recorded 18 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per the IMD data. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 40 degrees Celsius.

