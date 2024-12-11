Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 11, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 16.04 °C on December 11, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 6.05 °C and 22.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 21% with a wind speed of 21 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:25 PM
Delhi AQI Today:
As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 186.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 12, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.98 °C and a maximum of 22.12 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 12%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 186.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
Date
Temperature (°C)
Sky
December 12, 2024
16.04
Sky is clear
December 13, 2024
18.95
Sky is clear
December 14, 2024
19.72
Scattered clouds
December 15, 2024
18.99
Sky is clear
December 16, 2024
19.34
Sky is clear
December 17, 2024
20.08
Sky is clear
December 18, 2024
20.62
Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024
City
Temperature (°C)
Sky
Mumbai
26.97 °C
Scattered clouds
Kolkata
22.64 °C
Broken clouds
Chennai
27.63 °C
Moderate rain
Bengaluru
24.17 °C
Light rain
Hyderabad
24.71 °C
Broken clouds
Ahmedabad
21.1 °C
Scattered clouds
Delhi
16.04 °C
Sky is clear
