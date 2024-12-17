Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.23 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.05 °C and 22.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:26 PM



Delhi AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.72 °C and a maximum of 23.13 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 20.23 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 19.86 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 20.13 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 20.66 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.18 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 19.36 Few clouds December 24, 2024 20.09 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear