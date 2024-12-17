Hello User
Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.23 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.05 °C and a maximum of 22.87 °C.

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 20.23 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.05 °C and 22.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:26 PM

 

 

Delhi AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.72 °C and a maximum of 23.13 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

 

Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202420.23Sky is clear
December 19, 202419.86Scattered clouds
December 20, 202420.13Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.66Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.18Sky is clear
December 23, 202419.36Few clouds
December 24, 202420.09Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

