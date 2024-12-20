Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 17.93 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:28 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.62 °C and a maximum of 22.7 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.